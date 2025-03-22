Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

