Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,661,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

