Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $3,688,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

