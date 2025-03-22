iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

