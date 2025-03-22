Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

