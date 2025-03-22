Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day moving average of $538.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

