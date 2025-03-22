21,192 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

