iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 281,084 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,861,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,911,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

