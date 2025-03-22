iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 281,084 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,861,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,911,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.