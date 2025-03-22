Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,683 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

