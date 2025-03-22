Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.77.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

