Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

