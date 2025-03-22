Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $312.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

