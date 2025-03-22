Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

NYSE KYN opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600 in the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

