1,837 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

