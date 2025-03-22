Rosalind Advisors Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares during the period. Profound Medical makes up about 2.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Profound Medical worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PROF stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

