Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Summit Global Investments owned 1.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 210,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

EDIV opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

