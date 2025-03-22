Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

