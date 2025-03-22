Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

