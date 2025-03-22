Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Bradford C. Connett Sells 4,036 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
Henry Schein stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
