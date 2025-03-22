Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $506,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
SPB stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.19%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.