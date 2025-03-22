Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $506,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.