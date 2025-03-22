Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $19,646.22 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $19,646.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,510 shares in the company, valued at $290,531.70. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stoke Therapeutics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.