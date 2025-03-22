Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $19,646.22 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $19,646.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,510 shares in the company, valued at $290,531.70. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.