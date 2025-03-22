George Allen Williams Acquires 285 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director George Allen Williams acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$11,410.79.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BDGI opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.36. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

