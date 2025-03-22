PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Acquires A$13,907.58 in Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver acquired 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.61 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$13,907.58 ($8,746.91).
PEXA Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.
PEXA Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEXA Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.