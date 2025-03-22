PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Acquires A$13,907.58 in Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver acquired 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.61 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$13,907.58 ($8,746.91).

PEXA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get PEXA Group alerts:

PEXA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. The company operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Digital Growth. It operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the lodgement and settlement of property transactions through an integrated digital platform, as well as facilitates the collaboration between customers across the property ecosystem to enable the transfer and settlement of transactions in real property.

Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.