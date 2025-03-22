Semanteon Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

