Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $24,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,205,753.40. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $20,260.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

