Gary Alden Parkison Buys 18,000 Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Alden Parkison purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$21,227.78.
Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 4.9 %
CVE:CKG opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
