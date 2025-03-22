Gary Alden Parkison Buys 18,000 Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Alden Parkison purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$21,227.78.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

CVE:CKG opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.