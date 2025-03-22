1,450 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

