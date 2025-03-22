Semanteon Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lowered its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 522.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

KRO stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $423.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.