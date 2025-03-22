Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $444,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 313.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

