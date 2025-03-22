TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

