Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 1,254.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 192.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

