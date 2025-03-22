Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. United Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,552,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

