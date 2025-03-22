Atlas Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

