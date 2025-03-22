1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

