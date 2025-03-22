Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 284,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

