Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $104,466,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,773,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.