Signaturefd LLC Sells 152 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 64.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 101.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $590.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.