Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 579,191 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

