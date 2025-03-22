Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $28.81 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.