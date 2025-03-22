Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

