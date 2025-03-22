Signaturefd LLC Acquires 169 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.09. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

