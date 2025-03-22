Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.