Signaturefd LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 342,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

