Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $347.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

