Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $117,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $442,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

