TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

