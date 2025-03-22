Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($18,867.92).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, David Sproule acquired 500,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$400,000.00 ($251,572.33).

On Thursday, December 19th, David Sproule acquired 250,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($55,031.45).

Polymetals Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Polymetals Resources Company Profile

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

