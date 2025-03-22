Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 79.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Weis Markets by 61.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.53. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.09.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

