Parallel Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS opened at $60.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

