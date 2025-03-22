MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.91. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 657,993 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
